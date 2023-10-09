Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Former EFF MP joins ActionSA

Thembinkoi Rawula was a member of the EFF in the National Assembly and left the party a few years ago. He is now a member of ActionSA. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht/SAPA

Thembinkoi Rawula was a member of the EFF in the National Assembly and left the party a few years ago. He is now a member of ActionSA. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht/SAPA

Published 8m ago

Share

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Thembinkosi Rawula has joined ActionSA ahead of the crucial elections next year.

ActionSA leader in the Eastern Cape, Athol Trollip, said Rawula was a dynamic leader who has fought against corruption.

He said there were very few members of political parties in the country who could stand up to their leaders as Rawula did when he was in the EFF.

This was in reference to Rawula after he successfully defended a lawsuit against Malema.

Malema had sued Rawula for R1 million after he accused him and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, of corruption in the party.

Malema went to the High Court, where he lost the defamation case. When he went to the Supreme Court of Appeal, he lost again in 2021.

Rawula was announced as a new member of ActionSA on Monday by Trollip.

Trollip said Rawula has been an activist for many years, and his stance against corruption is unquestionable.

“Mr Rawula has demonstrated in the past that in a country where corruption is on the rise and the rule of law is evidently undermined, we should always stand for what is ethically correct, especially in the presence of potentially compromised individuals.

“Far too often, many South Africans lack the courage to stand up against corruption and other questionable practices out of fear of losing their livelihood and even their lives,” said Trollip.

He said they welcomed Rawula to the party.

But ActionSA will continue to grow over the years, he said.

[email protected]

Politics

Related Topics:

corrupt practicespolitical parties and movementspolitical candidatespoliticspolitical campaignsEFFSupreme Court of AppealActionSAEastern CapeJulius MalemaFloyd ShivambuHigh CourtCorruptionElection CampaignsElections