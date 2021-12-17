Former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi dies

GAUTENG – Former Ekurhuleni executive mayor Duma Nkosi died last night. He was 64 years old. His death was confirmed by politicians close to him.

It is still unclear what the cause of death is but those close to him have expressed shock and sadness. At the time of his death, Nkosi, who hails from Thokoza in Ekurhuleni, was a member of National Assembly. He previously served as chairperson of the portfolio committee on trade and industry and was also a member of the ANC in Gauteng.

Former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane took to social media to convey her condolences to Nkosi’s family. She described him as a freedom fighter who survived all attempts on his life. TRIBUTES continue to pour in for late ANC leader Duma Nkosi.

Former regional treasurer of the ANCYL in Ekurhuleni Vusi Mbede also used his Facebook account to pay tribute to the late leader. “The finest among the elder generation of our elders, former Robben Islander, former chairman of the ANC and former executive mayor of Ekurhuleni, solid and loyal member of the SACP in Gauteng Province, Member of Parliament, Comrade Duma Nkosi, is reported to be no more. Here we have lost a leader of the people and progressive force of the revolution,” Mbede said. He said: “In you, we have lost the most loyal force of the revolution and the most disciplined force of the left. We are poorer without you. Rest in peace my leader.”

Londi Nkosi, a former strategic advisor in the office of the MMC for Finance in Ekurhuleni, also paid tribute to Nkosi. “I met Nkosi when he was a Chief commander of SDU, in Thokoza … Nkosi was an ANC Regional Chairperson and executive mayor at that time. One of the best leaders we had in Ekurhuleni. He championed the renaming of OR Tambo, the establishment of 20 customer care centres and the Ekurhuleni Youth Unit just to mention a few. We have lost a brother and a great leader. May his soul RIP,” Nkosi said. [email protected]