Former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi to be buried today

His civic funeral service will take place at a church in Ekurhuleni. Furthermore, attendees will include ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on behalf of all the structures of the mass democratic movement.

Johannesburg – Former Ekurhuleni executive mayor and parliamentarian Duma Nkosi will be laid to rest today.

In paying homage, Mashatile, earlier this week, shared with Nkosi’s family, friends and comrades how this accomplished Freedom Fighter likened their persistent push for freedom to that of a wheelbarrow push and, in his words, “sishovingolovane”.

Nkosi served the people of South Africa as a lawmaker in the National Assembly in various capacities, and at the time of his passing, was the Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry.

“Nkosi will also be remembered as a revered trade unionist who previously served as the Mayor of Ekurhuleni,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.