Former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi to be buried today
Johannesburg – Former Ekurhuleni executive mayor and parliamentarian Duma Nkosi will be laid to rest today.
His civic funeral service will take place at a church in Ekurhuleni. Furthermore, attendees will include ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on behalf of all the structures of the mass democratic movement.
In paying homage, Mashatile, earlier this week, shared with Nkosi’s family, friends and comrades how this accomplished Freedom Fighter likened their persistent push for freedom to that of a wheelbarrow push and, in his words, “sishovingolovane”.
Nkosi served the people of South Africa as a lawmaker in the National Assembly in various capacities, and at the time of his passing, was the Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry.
“Nkosi will also be remembered as a revered trade unionist who previously served as the Mayor of Ekurhuleni,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.
Mabe further said: “The ANC once more conveys its condolences and salutes Nkosi for his sterling contribution and commitment to the liberation of all of South Africa’s people”.
Also in attendance will be Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla.
He will address mourners at the funeral.
He said Nkosi also served the people of South Africa with selfless dedication in various capacities.
Makwetla will reflect on Duma Nkosi's role as a fellow freedom fighter and MK combatant.
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina described Nkosi as “a cadre, a father to many, a catalyst of humility and astounding leadership.
He left behind his wife and children.
Political Bureau