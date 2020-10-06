Former Eskom consultant defends failed Eskom inquiry, executives suspensions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A former Eskom consultant has defended the decision to suspend four Eskom executives ahead of an inquiry into the power utility's affairs. Nicholas Linnell concluded his evidence at the Zondo commission on Tuesday. The inquiry is this week investigating the details surrounding the suspension of four Eskom executives in March 2015 and the subsequent motivation for an inquiry into Eskom's business. On Monday, Linnell explained that he had been brought in by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni who told him that former president Jacob Zuma wanted an inquiry at Eskom. Linnell was brought in as a coordinator for the project.

The objectives of the inquiry and the decision to suspend executives, which included then Eskom CEO Tshidiso Matona, were plotted during a meeting at Zuma's official residence in Durban on March 8 2015.

Zuma gave the go-ahead for the inquiry, Linnell testified.

Myeni has denied Linnell's version which also sounded similar to former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi’s version of the events.

Linnell on Tuesday faced questions around the suspension of the four Eskom executives.

He explained that following his meeting with Zuma, Tsotsi and Myeni it was agreed that suspension letters would be drawn up and a memorandum motivating for the inquiry would be drawn up.

It was Tsotsi's job to take the idea and motivation for the inquiry to Eskom's board, which he did when he called an urgent meeting for March 9 2015.

That meeting was later cancelled and another was scheduled for March 11.

Linnell said his job was to motivate for the inquiry to the board, which he did. He said the board did not object to the inquiry and also his role as coordinator.

Linnell said he was not present at the final board meeting which served suspensions letter on the four Eskom executives, but he defended the decision.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo grappled with the reasons behind the suspending Eskom executives.

The inquiry has heard evidence from former board members who said the suspensions were needed to ensure that the executives do not interfere with the work of the inquiry.

Zondo said he still fails to understand the reasons behind this especially because the executives were told they had done nothing wrong.

"No factual basis was there that these people would be likely to interfere. Suspensions were based on a general proposition. They should have remained there to help provide information. If there were problems at Eskom, surely the leadership of Eskom must have something to do with it on finding a solution," Zondo asked.

Linnell: "In my opinion, there is no doubt that they should have been suspended. They needed to be removed. Those were the areas that need to be investigated. The country was suffering from load-shedding and a blackout was possible. It is a balance point of view. Subsequent events have supported that".

Following the suspensions, Linnell said he worked on drawing up the terms of reference for the inquiry. He said he met resistance from some board members

It was not clear what issues the board had with the inquiry's draft terms of reference, but Linnell's services were withdrawn at the end of March 2015.

He told the commission that he still believes there was a need for an inquiry into Eskom's affairs especially because of the issues around load-shedding at the time.

"I was asked to coordinate an inquiry. I think it was necessary and urgent and critical to the country. I prepared the terms of reference to that inquiry. And as a result of that, I ended up in an impasse with the board that led to my removal. I sought to fulfil my briefing completely," he said.

Political Bureau