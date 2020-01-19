Durban - Popular KZN property tycoon and politician Philani Mavundla is on the political move once again.
Mavundla shot to fame by openly claiming he financially propped up former President Jacob Zuma in the early days of Zuma's corruption trial.
Mavundla has since dumped the faction crippled National Freedom Party (NFP) of Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi and he is believed to be on the verge of starting his own party just before the Easter holidays.
In a letter written by Mavundla to the municipal manager of Umvoti (Greytown) local municipality in the KZN Midlands, he said he resigned because he could not serve as an NFP councillor “when I have assumed the membership of another political party.”
The letter was later leaked to Independent Media by municipal insiders on Friday evening. However, in the letter he did not name the party and efforts to reach him failed as his cell phone was switched off for the better part of Sunday.