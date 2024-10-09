Former Judge Willem Heath dies at 79

Former judge Willem Heath , who was internationally recognised for his expertise in combatting corruption and fraud, has died.

Heath studied at the University of Pretoria where he acquired two degrees.

Former Judge, Advocate Willem Heath, was born in Boksburg in 1945.

An impeccable source confirmed his passing to IOL on Wednesday afternoon.

One was a BA in Law which he got in 1966 and the other one was the LLB degree in 1968.

His career began as a prosecutor before starting his own private practice in Pretoria as an advocate.

In 1995, former president Nelson Mandela appointed him to head the Heath Commission of Inquiry into maladministration and corruption in the Eastern Cape which he chaired until 1997.