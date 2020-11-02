Former KZN NPA head pens 57-page tell-all letter to colleagues

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Former KZN director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko has revealed why she prosecuted former provincial Hawks head Johan Booysen and let Cyril Ramaphosa supporters walk free. In a 57-page letter directed to all National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) staff members, including national Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, Noko is unrelenting in stating her reasons. Among other things, she laments that her employer (NPA) has not publicly defended her despite having privileged information on why she decided to prosecute and at times not prosecute in some high-profile cases. She was later moved to North West to take up a similar role there. Noko said on Sunday: “I’m not ready to talk to you because of the trauma you (the media) have caused me on this matter over the years. I have been portrayed as this bad person, a rotten apple so I’m not ready for you … maybe in future,” Noko said.

In the Amigos case where Mike Mabuyakhulu (ANC KZN deputy provincial chairperson and former MEC) and Peggy Nkonyeni (MEC for human settlements and PEC member) were accused of corruption, Noko said there was no evidence to secure a conviction against the Ramaphosa allies.

“The purported evidence against her (Nkonyeni) was only information, which unfortunately does not have the evidential value to secure a conviction in court,” Noko said.

On Mabuyakhulu, who in 2005 received a donation of R1 million from a businessman, Gaston Savoi of Intaka.

Noko said it could not be proven that by merely receiving it on behalf of the KZN ANC, which he was the treasurer of, he committed corruption.

Regarding the Toshan Panday corruption case which saw former KZN police commissioner Mammonye Ngobeni in the dock for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice, Noko said the police abused their authority and tried by any means necessary to illegally nail Panday.

“I viewed this unfairness as intentional injustice. I mentioned, inter alia, in my reasons that there appear to be agendas among the parties and scores to be settled and, unfortunately, we (the prosecution) appear to be used,” she said.

Political Bureau