Former KZN top cop implicated in R47m tender fraud hands herself over to police

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Former KwaZulu-Natla police commissioner, Mmamonnye Ngobeni handed herself over to authorities at the Durban Central police station this morning. Ngobeni and three other co-accused were wanted in connection with a R47 million 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup (SWC) accommodation scandal. Ngobeni, along with Captain Aswin Narainpershad, Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and Navin Madhoe face at least 230 charges relating fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. According to the NPA, Ngobeni had arranged to hand herself over to police on Monday morning and is expected to make her bail application in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon thereafter. Her attorney, Ravindra Maniklall, said Ngobeni “wants to get the matter done with".

Ngobeni stands accused of receiving kickbacks from Panday.

After allegedly scoring the lucrative R47m tender, it is alleged Panday went on to bribe police officers who approved the tender and bankrolled Ngobeni’s lifestyle and that of her husband, who is a senior police officer.

The State alleges Panday funded a lavish birthday party for Ngobeni’s husband and the party was hosted at an upmarket restaurant in Durban.

Panday and Madhoe were arrested on Friday and appeared in court. They were released on bail.

Spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Twala, said the case relates to allegations of fraud and corruption regarding KwaZulu-Natal Police Services Fifa World Cup accommodation.

"It is alleged the accused defrauded the South African Police Service by hugely inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010. Further, there were subsequent attempts to bribe a police officer and these are a central component of the charges,“ she said.

It is alleged Panday was aided by SAPS procurement manager Colonel Navin Madhoe and another captain to score R47m in contracts from the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS.

Twala said the case was enrolled almost decade ago but there have been hurdles as a result of interference and delaying tactics.

IOL