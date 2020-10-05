Former KZN top cop to turn herself in over 2010 World Cup tender

Mmamonnye Ngobeni, KwaZulu-Natal’s former top cop, was today expected to hand herself over to the police following allegations of corruption against her.

She and another unnamed suspect failed to show up at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday as expected and have since undertaken to surrender themselves.

Ngobeni stands accused of receiving kickbacks from Thoshan Panday, a controversial Durban businessperson who allegedly obtained a dubious tender to accommodate police officers during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

As Panday appeared in court last week, more details emerged on how he and other police officers in charge of supply chain processes in KZN defrauded the State during the process of awarding the tender.

After scoring the lucrative R47 million tender, Panday went on to allegedly bribe police officers that approved the tender and bankrolled Ngobeni’s lifestyle and that of her husband who is a senior police officer.