Former minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA).

Parliament - Former Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant is the latest former Cabinet member to resign as an ANC MP. This follows a string of resignations by former Cabinet ministers in the past few days after they were not retained in the national executive.

Oliphant was appointed Minister of Labour in 2008 and had served in the position since then.

Ramaphosa appointed Thulas Nxesi in the renamed Department of Employment and Labour. Cosatu said it had pushed for the renaming of the department of labour.

Oliphant was House chairperson in the National Assembly before she moved to the Cabinet 11 years ago.

The other former ministers who have resigned include NomaIndia Mfeketo, Tokozile Xasa, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu and Bathabile Dlamini.

All in all, Ramaphosa had not re-appointed 14 ministers in his new Cabinet.

Political Bureau