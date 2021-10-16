Former MEC Mandla Msibi to hear his bail application judgment next week

Former MEC in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi will hear his fate next week Tuesday when the court delivers judgment on his bail application. Msibi was arrested this week on two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

This week the court heard evidence of an investigating officer on the shooting of people in August where Msibi was also present. The state is opposing bail against the former MEC of agriculture, land reform and environmental affairs. He was fired by Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane in his position.

The ANC in Mpumalanga also axed him as elections manager and replaced him with former MP Jabulani Mahlangu. ANC chairperson of the integrity commission George Mashamba this week said they want Msibi to appear before them in line with the decision of the party that those who are charged with serious offences must face the commission. The resolution of the party also calls for members charged with corruption or other serious crimes to step aside.

The ANC in Mpumalanga said they want Msibi to step aside. Msibi is facing charges of murder just three months after he was acquitted on other assault charges in the province. He had been on trial for 10 assault charges and was found not guilty by the court.

But this week he was charged for the murder of two people in August. Mpumalanga has been riven by its own internal divisions with party members attacking each other in meetings. President Cyril Ramaphosa had also urged ANC members to refrain from attacks against each other.