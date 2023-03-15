Former ministers Lindiwe Sisulu, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane quit as MPs

Three former Cabinet ministers who were axed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reshuffle have quit as members of the national legislature. After Ramaphosa made several changes in the national executive Lindiwe Sisulu, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane were shown the door.

Sisulu’s position at tourism was taken by Patricia de Lille, who was moved from public works and infrastructure. Nkoana-Mashabane was succeeded by Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, as minister of women in the presidency. Dlamini Zuma had occupied the same position between 2018 and 2019 when Ramaphosa appointed her to cooperative governance and traditional affairs after the 2019 elections.

Mthethwa had been heading the sports, arts and culture portfolio for several years. However, he was succeeded by former deputy minister in the presidency Zizi Kodwa. Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that since they were now MPs the three ministers have since resigned their seats in the National Assembly. This comes a day after the ANC had allocated them to portfolio committees.

Mthethwa and Nkoana-Mashabane had been deployed to the national assembly’s committees while Sisulu was not featured. But it emerged that all three have now resigned as MPs with immediate effect. It has happened that former Cabinet members would leave parliament after they are axed from the executive.