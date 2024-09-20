Former ministers who defaced their State homes or stole items, may face jail time

The ministers and deputy ministers who left the homes that they were given during their tenure in a “dreadful state” may face jail time, according to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. These former public officials who left their State homes in a disgusting state, and in some cases, defaced the property or took items from the homes, have been given a time-frame to sort the matter out or face criminal charges.

According to the ministry, shortly after Minister Dean Macpherson took office, he found some properties in the Prestige Unit in a disgusting or derelict state. The ministry spokesperson, James de Villiers said that South Africa owns 97 state homes within its Prestige Unit, valued at around R830 million in Cape Town and R137 million in Pretoria. The ministry said that one of the main problems that Macpherson encountered when he took office was that some non-returning ministers and deputy ministers refused to vacate their properties.

Some of these office-bearers also delayed vacating their properties. The ministry said that the kitchen cabinets had been removed in some of the homes. The department also noted that in certain cases, carpets had been taken or were damaged, and there was graffiti that defaced the property. “In one instance, a taxi business was being run from a property,” De Villiers said.

The department also found that some of these properties had outstanding debt for utilities. Legal action Macpherson will not hesitate to take legal action against these former public servants. “The minister would like to introduce a culture of pride in the assets of the state, and therefore where people have taken things, the department will ensure that they are criminally charged and that the items are recovered,” De Villiers added.

When asked for the names of these former ministers and deputy ministers, the department said they are holding on to that information for now. “We can, therefore, not disclose who the members are while we allow them an opportunity to respond,” said De Villiers. “The Department is currently engaging with the non-returning members to return assets which were reportedly taken or to account for them, or to repair damages which have been encountered,” he added.