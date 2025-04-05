Former MP Boy Mamabolo faces suspension from ANC over social media controversy

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo temporarily suspended former Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo after he made a series of social media posts attacking fellow party member Onnica Moloi. On Thursday, the outspoken Mamabolo took to social media, accusing Moloi, a member of the ANC National Executive Committee and spokesperson for the Department of Defence, of using inappropriate means to advance her career.

In a statement issued to the media, ANC Limpopo Provincial Secretary Vhamusanda Madadzhe confirmed the suspension, stating that the party had noted Mamabolo's comments with concern. “The African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Provincial Working Committee (PWC) has noted with concern the conduct of Comrade Boy Mamabolo, who has publicly acted in a manner unbecoming of an ANC member and has repeatedly insulted ANC members on social media,” said Madadzhe. Mamabolo's statements were widely condemned, including by the ANC Women's League, with many calling for his suspension from the party.

Madadzhe added that the PWC believes Mamabolo’s conduct has damaged the party’s reputation, necessitating disciplinary action. “The ANC Limpopo PWC views his conduct as bringing the organisation into disrepute. Consequently, we have no choice but to invoke disciplinary measures to safeguard the integrity of the organisation,” Madadzhe said. This is not the first time Mamabolo has been in conflict with the party.

Last year, he took legal action against the ANC over the “illegal” removal of his name from the party's parliamentary candidate list. However, the case was dismissed, with the court ruling that Mamabolo’s application lacked urgency. IOL News