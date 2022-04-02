Former MPs can fly for free, but strictly economy class

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have approved the new policy for former MPs that would allow them 12 flights a year. This was contained in the papers in Parliament where the presiding officers approved the travel policy at the end of March and it came into effect on Friday.

The policy states that a member of Parliament who finishes a term of office of five years or more is entitled to 12 flights a year after they have left the national legislature. The free tickets are for the former MPs and their partners. But if the tickets, which are allocated at the start of the year, are not used they are forfeited.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo signed off on the policy on March 28. “Any member who has served in Parliament for a continuous period of five years or longer, one complete term in the event that a complete is less than five years, shall upon exiting Parliament be entitled to 12 single air tickets per annum for a period of five years after exit provided that the tickets are for the personal use of the former member and his registered spouse/partner,” reads the policy. It added that the tickets are allocated every year.

Former MPs are also reminded that the tickets are for economy class and domestic flights only. “The surviving spouse or life partner of a former member who dies within the benefit period, shall be entitled only to six single air tickets per annum to the end date of the original benefit. “The benefit and dates for members already receiving travel benefits shall be the earlier of the current benefit end date, and March 31, 2027,” it stated.