Former MTN CEO, Sifiso Dabengwa resigns from Eskom board

Durban - Sifiso Dabengwa, the former chief executive of MTN who was appointed to the Eskom board in January 2018, just before the country’s delegation went to the World Economic Forum in Davos to assure investors that it was cleaning state owned entities, has resigned from his position.

It is not known why he decided to quit the board of the power utility which is debt soaked and struggling to keep the country’s lights on.

A brief statement from Eskom said Dabengwa resigned from the board on Thursday and he did so by informing Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

“The interim chairman of the Eskom board, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, wishes to announce the resignation of Eskom’s non-executive director, Mr. Sifiso Dabengwa. Mr. Dabengwa tendered his letter of resignation to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, MP, on 23 July 2020. The interim chairman and the board thank Mr Dabengwa for his contribution to the continuing turnaround of Eskom during his tenure, and wish him well in the future,” Eskom said in a brief statement.

In 2015, Dabengwa left the employment of MTN when the company was under pressure from Nigerian authorities to pay a fine of $5.2 billion for failing to disconnect 5 million unregistered subscribers from its network.