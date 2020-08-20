Former National Treasury official questioned in Parliament

Former senior official at National Treasury Michael Sass has offered to withdraw his candidature for the position of Auditor-General if he was found to be implicated in the Integrated Financial Management System during his time at the Treasury. Sass told MPs on Thursday, during interviews for the position of AG, that he had contacted the Special Investigating Unit before coming to the interviews, and it cleared him of any wrongdoing. EFF MP Veronica Mente said if Sass believed there was no value for the R1.2 billion for the IFMS project at Treasury, why he did not fire anyone. But Sass said he had contacted the SIU, which was investigating the IFMS project and it cleared him. It was for that reason that he decided to continue to apply for the position of the AG.

He said the SIU also told him he was not under any investigation for the IFMS project.

"What I would agree with member is that if that would be something that would reflect badly on the office of the AG I would withdraw my application. But I wouldn't be here if I believe I am guilty of any transgression of any nature," said Sass.

He said the SIU also cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"I contacted the SIU to give me a view if I am guilty or not. They have contacted me and told me that I am not the person under investigation," said Sass.

He said he hoped the report would maintain this position.

IOL