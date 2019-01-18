File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

PRETORIA - The urgent application brought by three members of the disbanded South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) board to set aside Energy Minister Jeff Radebe’s decision to have them removed has been struck from the urgent role at the North Gauteng High Court due to a technicality. Douglas Molepo, attorney for former Necsa chairperson Dr Kelvin Kemm, suspended chief executive Phumzile Tshelane, and former chair of the board’s audit and compliance subcommittee Pamela Bosman, said his clients’ application could not continue on Thursday because the papers had become too voluminous to be heard by an urgent judge.

Molepo said the application was referred to the deputy judge president of the High Court in Pretoria for the special allocation of a date and judge.

He said the matter will now be heard sometime in February.

Radebe disbanded the Necsa board in December, saying their alleged defiant acts had compromised the ability of the entire board to discharge its fiduciary duties.

In opposing papers, Radebe said the decision to disband the board followed a litany of governance issues.

A new board has already been appointed.

African News Agency (ANA)