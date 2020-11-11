Former NMB mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbs to Covid-19

Tributes are pouring in for the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani who died this evening. Bobani who was hospitalised three weeks ago with Covid-19, was removed as NMB mayor in December 2019 through a motion of no confidence, after he was accused of corruption and mismanagement. Announcing on Twitter, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said: "It is sad to announce the passing of Councillor Bobani this evening. Our condolences to the family and friends." Holomisa said the UDM thanks his family for allowing him to contribute and build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities." May his soul Rest In Peace." Holomisa commended Bobani for the good work he had done for the people of NMB and his tireless efforts to grow the party in the Eastern Cape.

"He was always available and ready to roll up his sleeves, and we will miss his energy and enthusiasm," Holomisa said, arrangements for his funeral will be made known in due course.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Acting Mayor Thsonono Buyeye said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Bobani.

Buyeye said Bobani had still a lot to offer to the City. "I have had the honor of serving under his leadership and equally, the opportunity to appoint him in mine as MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering."

"Sadly, his tenure in this latter role was short lived. As much as we knew he had contracted Covid-19, and was battling with it, we had always hoped he would make it. However, our hopes would not be realized," Buyeye said.

He said he have learned a lot from Bobani and he had become a very dear friend to him.

" I wish to convey my deepest condolences to his wife and kids, his immediate family and close friends, and to the contegent of the UDM. May God grant them strength at this difficult hour and comfort them beyond our own understanding."

ANC councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane said Bobani was very energetic, very passionate about his job and always have time to listen to him even though they were not in the same organization.

Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chairperson Mandlakazi Skefile said the MBDA, management and staff wishes to send deepest condolences to the late councilor Bobani’s family, his colleagues in council, and his party.

"We wish his family strength and light during this difficult time."

Political Bureau