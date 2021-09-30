Former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson awaits fraud case judgment

Cape Town – Former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson will hear her fate soon when the North West High Court hands down judgment in her fraud trial next month. Nelson was charged with ex-head of the health department in the province Andrew Lekalakala.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the North West said this stemmed from the job that was given to Lekalalala when he was not qualified for it. He allegedly pocketed R8 million over the years that he was head of the department in North West. NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Nelson had sat on the panel that interviewed Lekalakala.

“The two accused are facing a charge of fraud related to the appointment of Lekalakala to the position of Superintendent-General in the Department of Health, where Nelson was chairing the panel during the interview. ’’At the time this interview was conducted, it is alleged that Nelson had knowledge of Lekalakala’s misrepresentation on the job application form (Z83) but went on to recommend him for this senior position,” said Mamothame. One of the panellists had raised alarm about false information reflecting on Lekalakala’s application.

Nelson had also allegedly failed to alert then premier Supra Mahumapelo to this fact. Mamothame said judgment on the matter would be delivered on November 9 and 10 in the North West High Court. Lekalakala was appointed to the department in 2014, but left after the scandal broke.