Former North West premier Job Mokgoro resigns as MPL after initially refusing

Johannesburg – Former North West premier Job Mokgoro has finally resigned as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL), making way for newly elected Premier Bushy Maape to be sworn in. Mokgoro initially refused to resign citing, among other reasons, that he refused to be painted as the main reason for lack of service delivery in the province.

He said he tried to eradicate corruption, and that he would only resign after having a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to tell him everything and indeed this week, the two met. Mokgoro resigned as premier on Wednesday, but not as MPL, which meant Maape could not come in as an MPL first before he is sworn in as premier. Mokgoro’s resignation as the MPL means that the vacant seat is to be obtained by the ANC.

North West Speaker’s spokesperson Teboho Chaane confirmed that Mokgoro stepped down. “I can confirm that Mokgoro has resigned as MPL, we have received a letter from him. “There is a vacancy now we can confirm.

“From here we have to hear from his party as to who is going to replace him and once we have received guidance from the party, the processes of the new member will be sworn in as a member which will then lead to the election of the premier thereafter. “The swearing-in is in the matter of days, we hopefully believe that because already it’s late on Friday today and nothing much can be done,” he said. Chaane said in the legislature it’s business as usual and there has not been anything that disturbed operations – committees are still in session.