Former president Jacob Zuma’s masterplan to take over the ANC

Political analyst Sandile Swana has lifted the lid on former ANC President and now leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Jacob Zuma's apparent plan to acquire the ANC. According to Swana, Zuma's recent demand to be reinstated as an ANC member is merely a strategic move in his larger scheme to take over the party.

Zuma, on Wednesday, slapped the ANC with a letter of demand giving the organisation an ultimatum to reinstate his membership by January 31 or face court action. He penned a letter, through his attorney Thabo Kwinana, who outlined procedural and substantive concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) and the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA). The letter says Zuma's expulsion was “not procedural and invalid”, citing irregularities that would likely be upheld by an independent legal review.

Zuma was charged after he joined the MKP on December 16 2023, which paved the way for his expulsion from Africa’s oldest liberation movement. Swana suggested that Zuma intends to reestablish the ANC on its original mission, which he believes has been lost under the current leadership. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. File The former President allegedly foresees a scenario where he can acquire the ANC, revamp its operations, and restore its former glory.

But that's not all - Zuma also reportedly plans to expand his influence by buying into other parties, such as the EFF, and incorporating them into the MKP. At the heart of Zuma's plan is a novel concept he has introduced into South African politics: dual membership. According to Swana, Zuma believes that one can be a member of two competing political parties simultaneously, effectively operating as a "double agent."

This tactic, Swana claims, is a hallmark of Zuma's experience as a trained secret service operative. Swana further alleges that Zuma has already deployed "double agents" within other parties. These individuals, Swana claims, have been instrumental in helping Zuma strip the ANC leadership of its influence and build his own organisation, the MKP.

“Despite his expulsion from the ANC, Zuma continues to signal to the party's members that he remains a loyal and dedicated member,” he said. Swana believes that Zuma's ultimate goal is to rebuild the ANC into a dominant force, with a two-thirds majority. Zuma's plans have sent shock waves throughout the party.

While some have dismissed his ambitions as mere fantasy, others believe that Zuma's cunning and experience make him a force to be reckoned with. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula while on a walkabout at Robben Island on Wednesday dismissed Zuma’s letter saying that the party was not going to respond to it until he served them with proper court papers. He launched a scathing attack on Zuma, labelling his attempts to challenge his dismissal from the party as "mischief".

Mbalula accused Zuma of deliberately trying to detract from the ANC's 113th-anniversary celebrations. "He had the opportunity to send his love letter many days ago, he didn't, but he chose this day. That's how he works. That's how he operates," Mbalula said. Mbalula described Zuma as a "mischievous, uncouth, ridiculous old man who basically thrives on disunity for his own self-interest".

Independent political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe also weighed in on the matter, offering an assessment of Zuma's motives. According to Seepe, Zuma's persistence is just an attempt to be an "irritant" to his former party. "I use the word 'irritant' guardedly in a sense that seeks to expose the political bankruptcy of the ANC of Ramaphosa," Seepe explained.

He believes that Zuma's actions are designed to embarrass the ANC, rather than a genuine attempt to rejoin the party. Seepe also took aim at the ANC's “hypocrisy”, citing the party's accusation that Tony Yengeni brought the ANC into disrepute. "The notion that Tony Yengeni is accused of bringing the ANC into disrepute is laughable," Seepe said.