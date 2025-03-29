Former President Thabo Mbeki ‘not surprised’ at Rasool's dismissal from the US

Former President Thabo Mbeki said he was not surprised that Ebrahim Rasool, the former ambassador to the United States of America, was expelled by the Trump administration. Speaking to Unisa students in Pretoria on Friday, Mbeki said:

“The post of ambassador has particular restrictions, conventions which govern the behaviour of diplomats. "Ebrahim Rasool is an old friend and comrade of mine. But I think in this instance, he made a mistake and said things about his host president that he should not have said. "When I saw this and I saw the persona non grata, I was not surprised,” Mbeki said.

Rasool returned to Cape Town on March 23, 2025, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled him from the USA, declaring him “persona non grata” following his comments made in a webinar, criticising the Trump administration. “Because it means, practically, you make an assessment of your host president, which is negative, and you want to sit with that president tomorrow, they won’t agree,” Mbeki said. He went on to say that it was critically important that South Africa understand that it needs good relations with the United States (US).

“I was very glad when he (Rasool) landed in Cape Town and while talking to people, he insisted that whatever may have happened in his case, it was critically important that South Africa must understand that it needs good relations with the United States." Mbeki further reiterated it was pivotal that this incident should not serve as an obstacle in restoring good relations with the US. “I am sure Ebrahim Rasool himself would recognise this. As a diplomat, you do not represent yourself. You cannot speak in your private capacity, there is no private capacity,” Mbeki told students.

The Rasool incident marks the latest development in the rapidly deteriorating bilateral relations between the US and South Africa. [email protected] IOL