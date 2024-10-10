Former Public Prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane lashes out after court dismisses R10 million gratuity case

Former Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has lashed out on social media following the court's ruling denying her R10 million. In a lengthy on X, previously Twitter, Mkhwebane claimed that proceedings were “weaponised” to financially burden and corner her as the former Public Protector of South Africa. On Wednesday, IOL reported that the Gauteng High Court Pretoria made its ruling after Mkhwebane turned to the court in the hopes of compelling the Office of the Public Protector to pay out the monies.

Instead, Judge Omphemetse Mooki ruled against Mkhwebane and further ordered her to pay the legal cost of proceedings. She took to X to share her thoughts. "The recent Ponnen judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in The Public Protector of South Africa v The Chairperson of the Section 194(1) Committee and Others has struck a disheartening chord with many who observe the legal landscapes and the intricate dance between law and justice," Mkhwebane said.

"The case reflects a persistent pattern of legal proceedings that have seemingly been weaponised to financially burden and corner me, as the former Public Protector of South Africa," she added. Mkhwebane said Judge Mooki's decision to dismiss her urgent application for R10 million gratuity, following removal from office on September 11, 2022, adds another chapter to this ongoing saga. "Such relentless pursuit of costs paints a picture of choreographed persecution, where legal costs and proceedings are used systematically to drain resources and morale.

"These actions resonate eerily with Steve Biko's sentiments about pushing the boundaries within an unsympathetic system to expose its flaws and limitations. The persistent use of the courts, not just as instruments of justice, but seemingly as tools of attrition against me, underlines a broader critical view of how such institutions may be leveraged against individuals," she said. "For those observing, it raises questions about the integrity and impartiality of the legal processes when they appear entangled with political machinations. The repeated legal and financial pressures directed at me seem to echo a narrative where the system is put to test, revealing underlying inequities and systemic manipulation," Mkhwebane said. In this legal environment, it becomes crucial for advocates, observers, and critics alike to remain vigilant. They must question whether the courts are merely upholding the law or if they are being manipulated to serve as instruments of persecution against those who stand their ground against systemic pressures.

Mkhwebane's previous rant directed at Ponnan landed her in hot water with the Judiciary. Office of the Chief Justice spokesperson, Judge President Cagney Musi said the Judiciary is independent and subject only to the Constitution and the law, which it will continue to apply impartially and without fear, favour or prejudice. Musi said while those who bring matters before the Courts are within their rights to express views divergent from those expressed by the Courts in their matters, a degeneration of discourse into racially charged comments is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.