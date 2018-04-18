Parliament - Former State Security director-general Arthur Fraser sat silently in Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday as Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe was expected to ask the high court in Pretoria to interdict him from interfering with his work.

Following Dintwe's shocking claims that Fraser had been obstructing the functioning of his office in order to stop the watchdog body from investigating serious allegations against him, Fraser was hastily moved to correctional services as its new director-general where he is expected to assume his duties on Friday.

Deputy correctional services minister Thabang Makwetla introduced Fraser during a briefing by department officials to Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, but added: "We've agreed that we'll not burden him with the responsibility of presenting the report [annual performance plan] of the department today, but we'll ask the acting national commissioner to lead the department's presentation.

Fraser was shifted to his new post following talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba this week. Fraser had, according to a spokesman from the state security department, agreed to the move.

In a statement from Dintwe last week, he claimed that Fraser was behind attempts to strip him of his security clearance and to suspend him.

He said Fraser's actions were unconstitutional and he had no choice but to turn to the courts, adding that he had repeatedly been intimidated to the point where he needed to ask the court to help to ensure his personal safety.

"There is no lawful reason or basis for the revocation of my security clearance. The only purpose for revoking my security clearance is to prevent me from investigating the Director-General (Fraser). This is obviously unlawful and an attack on my office and the Constitution. Furthermore, state resources are used by the Director-General to undermine my office and prevent investigation against him," Dintwe said at the time.

African News Agency/ANA