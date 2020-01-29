Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni suffered yet another crushing blow on Wednesday when the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed her appeal to declare a damning affidavit she made two years ago inadmissible.
Last December, Myeni made a failed bid to expunge the damning affidavit from forming part of the court proceedings in which Outa and the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) asked the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director. This was for her alleged role in the abuse of procurement processes while she was the executive director and subsequently chairperson of the SAA board.
Outa and SAAPA, in their court papers, allege that SAA lost billions through improper business deals concluded by Myeni and other board members. According to the two entities, Myeni is the “main culprit” who allegedly appointed “middlemen” for exclusive SAA deals.
In her affidavit, Myeni admitted to several irregularities in the procurement processes while she was chairperson but failed in her bid to expunge the affidavit.
The court ruled on December 2, 2019 that Outa and SAAPA could use the affidavit against her.