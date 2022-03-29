Former SAA boss, Dudu Myeni, charged with disclosing identity of witness at Zondo Commission

In the indictment presented in court, the State alleges Myeni is guilty of the crime of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, read with Section 256 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

The State alleges that on November 5, 2020, near Johannesburg in the regional division of Gauteng, Myeni did, unlawfully and with the intent to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice, at the hearing of the Commission, disclose the identity and/or name of a witness that the Chairperson (Justice Raymond Zondo) had ordered should not be disclosed or published and that the witness was to be referred to as Mr X during his evidence to the Commission and after his evidence insofar as the Commission was concerned, which act defeated or obstructed the administration of justice.

In an alternative charge, the State alleges that Myeni is guilty of the crime of contravening the provisions of Regulations 9 and 12 of the Regulations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including organs of State, published in the government gazette on 9 February 2018.

The State says on 5 November 2020, near Johannesburg in the regional division of Gauteng, Myeni did unlawfully and intentionally disclose the name and/or identity of a witness whose name the Chairperson of the Commission had ordered should not be disclosed or published and that the witness was to be referred to as Mr X during his evidence to the Commission and after his evidence insofar as the Commission was concerned.