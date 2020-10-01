Former SAA Technical’s procurement head to resume testimony at the Zondo commission

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Former SAA Technical’procurement head was previously questioned on her handling of a components tender worth R1.4bn which was awarded to US-based aviation company AAR Corporation and SA-based JM Aviation. Johannesburg - The former head of procurement at South African Airways Technical is expected to testify at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. The inquiry will be hearing aviation-related testimony. Nontsasa Memela, the former head of procurement at SAAT, had appeared at the inquiry earlier this year. She was questioned on her handling of a components tender which was awarded to US-based aviation company AAR Corporation and SA-based JM Aviation.

The five -year contract was awarded in 2016 and worth R1.4 billion.

SAAT forms part of SAA and deals with the maintenance of the airlines aircraft.

In investigations, it was brought to light that Memela had purchased a property in Bedfordview for R3.8m.

Of the total amount owed R2.5m was paid by JM Aviation towards Memela's property.

When asked about the transfers, Memela explained that there was nothing untoward about the payment.

She claimed that JM Aviation director Vuyo Ndzeku had purchased land from her mother and it was decided that instead of the funds being paid to her mother they would go towards her Bedfordview property purchase.

She maintained that she was not conflicted when she worked on the contract and that her decision making was not influenced by the payment. She said the two issues were separate.

"No chair. There is no way where I had influenced the decision by anyone at SAAT because I received a payment from JM Aviation.

“I played my role to the best of my ability. But where I have to answer on behalf of the acting CEO as if I have the power to influence, no I did not have any influence," she said.

Memela was also questioned on why SAAT had decided to make an upfront deposit to AAR of R60m when the contract had been concluded and work had not been done.

Memela insisted that if SAAT had not paid that upfront payment then AAR would have justified in not delivering components.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is also expected at the commission.

The inquiry resumes at 10 am.

Political Bureau