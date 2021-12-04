'Former Sarah Baartmaan District Council Mayor ’Scara’ Njadayi was an incredibly hard-working servant'

Johannesburg - The ANC caucus in Parliament has described the late Sarah Baartman District Municipality Mayor Mzimkhulu “Scara” Njadayi as an incredibly hard working servant following his death this week. Njadayi collapsed and died during a council meeting at the municipality in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha on November 30.

Njadayi was chairing his first mayoral committee meeting with his new team when he died. He was elected mayor on Wednesday November 24. ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said her caucus was saddened by the sudden passing of the regional chairperson and newly-elected mayor of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality. “The ANC, the people of the district and the Eastern Cape at large, have lost an incredibly hard working servant who was committed to changing the lives of the communities he served,” said Majodina.

“Scara grew up in the ANC, from being a Cosas member to the ANCYL. He became the first regional chairperson of the ANCYL in Sarah Baartman, regional organiser then regional secretary for two terms, and then went on to be elected in the provincial leadership as the provincial deputy secretary,” she said. Majodina said Njadayi played a critical role in the provincial executive committee, which led to the Eastern Cape calling for economic freedom in our lifetime to be adopted in the ANC Strategy and Tactics document as part of programmatic efforts towards the attainment of the national democratic society. “He showed his commitment to the movement through working with people on the ground to ensure that the impact of his work is experienced by those he served. He led from the front with great leadership qualities with the aim of taking the region to greater heights, representing and implementing the ideals and principles of the ANC.