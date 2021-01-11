Former Sars anti-corruption head Clifford Collings left an ’impactful’ legacy
THE former head of the anti-corruption and security unit at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Clifford Collings, has died.
He died at an undisclosed Durban hospital on Friday after being admitted on New Year’s Day and, contrary to widespread reports, he had earlier tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.
Collings, who was also a well-known Wentworth activist, was one of the many executives who left Sars during the exodus of 2014-15.
His close friend and Wentworth-born eThekwini municipality senior official, Eric Apelgren, said Collings lived his life impacting the lives of many others around him.
“He was a man who had a heart for communities and people. He fought for justice and freedom, with a passion for progress, fairness, education and so much more. A man with integrity, passion and love … Despite the prevailing Covid conditions, we cannot fall short in honouring this phenomenal man,” Apelgren said in his tribute.
He added that since Collings’ death, touching tributes had been pouring in from several fronts, which was testimony to the fact that he lived an impactful life.
Collings left the employment of Sars in December 2014 after reports of a fallout with then Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. When he resigned, the tax collector said he cited personal issues and asked for early retirement.
Aft leaving Sars, Collings worked as the chief operating officer and mediator at the Advocate Vasu Gounden-headed Africa Dispute Resolution and ACCORD Development Consulting in Durban.
Details of his memorial service and funeral would be announced in the coming days, Apelgren said.