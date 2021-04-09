Former security minister David Mahlobo denies receiving cash to bribe judges

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo profusely denied receiving R21 million that was allegedly set to bribe judges. Mahlobo told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that the allegations had been made to further political interests. “The things said to implicate me by the witnesses are just claims; the three witnesses are on record telling the commission that they don’t have evidence. It’s hearsay. They said I took money; if someone takes money there must be a paper trail. My signature is not there,” said Mahlobo. Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius read from ‘Dorothy’s’ affidavit; apparently she went to Mahlobo’s home office and counted R4.5m. Mahlobo denied receiving a cash amount of R4.5m from ’Dorothy’.

Mahlobo asked the commission not to ask him information since he had only received that particular document that morning, and had not had time to go through it.

In another affidavit there were allegations that Mahlobo boasted that he reported directly to former President Jacob Zuma. However, Mahlobo said the statement was false and he denied the allegations.

Pretorius continued about a witness named Frank who claimed that cash taken from the CDSA was delivered to Mahlobo and he instructed for it to be allocated to different projects, and another about money Mahlobo allegedly gave to the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

“I was not involved in any projects. I deny that he came to deliver cash and that I gave him money for the ANCWL,” said Mahlobo.

He denied receiving money in paper bags to pay judges. He further said there were many men and women who worked hard at the intelligence agency, but unfortunately there were also those that were not good, like this one.

“I deny that. No payment was made to pay judges. This is a serious allegation,” said Mahlobo.

Pretorius dealt with another witness named Steve, who alleged that he met Mahlobo at his residence.

Steve said Mahlobo was alone; he briefed him about the jamming signals in Parliament after the South African National Editors’ Forum opened a case regarding the devices.

Steve alleged that the judges were going to deal with the jamming incident.

“This person alleges that I introduced him to judges, I deny that. I did not do that and I did not say the judges would be paid.

“I can’t recall the meeting. This same guy can’t say who these people are; judges are being insulted. I have an idea who that judge is that is being accused. I will help the judge,” said Mahlobo.

Follow the proceedings here.

Political Bureau