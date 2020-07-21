Former spy boss Arthur Fraser threatens to dish secrets at state capture inquiry

By Zintle Mahlati Johannesburg - Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser's legal team has told the Zondo commission that he is prepared to appear before the inquiry and reveal what he terms "secrets" implicating various arms of the state. Fraser's lawyer Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told Deputy Cheif Justice Raymond Zondo that his client had been prejudiced as he had not been notified of his implication in evidence submitted by former SSA officials Gibson Njenje, Mo Shaik and Mzuvukile Maqethuka. Sikhakahne said the notification on his client's implication had been delivered to the wrong email address, that of his son. He implied that there may have been nefarious reasons behind this, but he did not elaborate. Sikhakhane said his client had been accused of treason based on the evidence that had been heard from the former SSA officials. He said Fraser now has no choice but to go against the oath he took to protect state secrets, by appearing at the inquiry and revealing state secrets.

Fraser's evidence will focus on, and possibly implicate, various arms of the state including judges, parliamentarians and presidents. He claims his testimony will provide a clear picture of state capture.

“Mr Fraser would have liked to die with the secrets he would now have to disclose to this commission. I have advised him not to. Mr Fraser and Mr Manzini come here reluctantly to breach an oath they took that they would die with the secrets of the state,” Sikhakhane said.

Sikhakhane said Fraser would submit an affidavit to outline his submission and response to Njenje, Shaik and Maqethuka's evidence.

The men had spoken about Fraser's conduct while he headed up an intelligence arm of the SSA. He was alleged to have presided over criminal activities that took place at SSA's Principal Agent Network intelligence operation.

A date has yet to be set for Fraser's appearance.

