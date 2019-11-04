Durban - Top spy and South Africa’s former ambassador to Japan Thulani Dlomo has resurfaced and his lawyer has refuted allegations that he disappeared without a trace, and hence was fired.
Speaking out for the first time since he returned from his ambassador’s post in Japan in February, the elusive Dlomo rejected claims that he was in hiding, and had absconded from work.
In an exclusive interview with Daily News at a secret location last week, Dlomo said he was in touch with his employer, the Department of State Security, when he returned to the country early this year.
Dlomo, who worked as the head of counter-intelligence said the reason he did not report for work was due to the fact that he was ill. He had forwarded sick notes to the department headed by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to alert them about his illness.
Speaking through his attorney, Philani Shangase of AP Shangase and Associates, Dlomo said he intended to challenge his dismissal in court because it was unfair and unlawful. Shangase lamented that while the department claimed to the media that his client was fired and it could not serve him with the letter of dismissal, this was in fact not true.