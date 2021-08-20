Former Vlakplaas officer in court for alleged murders

Johannesburg - A former Security Branch officer in the South African Police (SAP) is expected to appear in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday for the alleged killing of student leaders in the early 1980s. He is facing three counts of murder related to the murder of the student leaders. The case was postponed on Friday as the judge presiding over the matter was off due to ill-health.

The case stems from the killing of members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Eustice “Bimbo” Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge (Matubane) and Fanyana Nhlapo and the attempted killing of Zandisile Musi who survived the explosion inside a pumphouse in Krugersdorp on February 15, 1982. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused was an askari and worked for the Security Branch, against his former comrades in the ANC, whilst Musi was a member of Cosas. Before the accused defected to the Security Branch, he had a close relationship with Musi’s elder brothers that served with him in uMkhonto We Sizwe (MK), a military wing of the ANC.

Mjonondwane said Musi and the three deceased wanted to leave the country to join other ANC members in exile. It is said that after the accused joined the SAP, he established contact with Musi. “The latter explored the possibilities of leaving the country with the accused, whom he erroneously still regarded as a member of MK, unaware that the accused turned to become an askari. “The accused was stationed at Vlakplaas, a secret security police base at the time. He was allegedly ordered by Jan Carel Coetzee, a commander at Vlakplaas, to lure Musi and the deceased to an explosive infested pumphouse at a mine near Krugersdorp, under the guise of giving them military training.

“They then would be killed in an explosion under circumstances which would create the false impression that they blew themselves up while undergoing military training. The order to kill the students in this manner emanated from senior officers within the security branch and was conveyed to Coetzee by his superior, Willem Frederick Schoon,” said Mjonondwane, She added that the state alleges that, on that fateful day, the accused got the students to be transported to the pumphouse by another askari, Joe Mamasela, who pretended to be a taxi driver hired by the accused. “The arrangement was such that, once the students were inside the pumphouse, the accused would leave the pumphouse under the pretext of fetching more training equipment or hand grenades from the taxi they boarded to the pumphouse.