Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sakhela Buhlungu to oppose Mabuyane’s application to stop SIU probe

University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu is opposing an application by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to stop an investigation by the SIU into fake degress. Pic: Leon Nicholas

University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu is opposing an application by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to stop an investigation by the SIU into fake degress. Pic: Leon Nicholas

Published 27m ago

Share

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, Prof. Sakhela Buhlungu, has indicated that they will oppose the application by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to stop the investigation into fake degrees by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Buhlungu said they have a legal responsibility to work with law enforcement agencies investigating corruption at the university.

Mabuyane filed an urgent application in the Bhisho High Court to stop the probe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate the allegations of fake qualifications at Fort Hare.

More on this

Mabuyane and other politicians have been implicated in the fake degrees scandal.

But Buhlungu said they will not allow the work of the SIU to be stopped as it wanted to unearth the rot in the Department of Public Administration at Fort Hare.

“The Presidential proclamation on the SIU and the (University of Fort Hare) is no indictment of the university’s academic project and the standing of our qualifications. The accreditation and quality of (Fort Hare’s) programmes have always been and remain beyond reproach. Instead, the proclamation targets very specific irregular practices at the Bhisho campus involving the department of public administration,” said Buhlungu.

He said the internal and external investigations are being conducted to understand what has happened at Fort Hare in the past.

“For this reason, we reaffirm our responsibility and legal obligation to work with law enforcement agencies. The university has therefore taken a decision to oppose the application to thwart the SIU investigation, and will defend the matter in the High Court,” said Buhlungu.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

courtDepartment of Basic EducationSpecial Investigating UnitCape TownJohannesburgCyril RamaphosaHigh CourtHigher Education

Share

Recent stories by:

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe