Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sakhela Buhlungu to oppose Mabuyane’s application to stop SIU probe

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, Prof. Sakhela Buhlungu, has indicated that they will oppose the application by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to stop the investigation into fake degrees by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Buhlungu said they have a legal responsibility to work with law enforcement agencies investigating corruption at the university.
Mabuyane filed an urgent application in the Bhisho High Court to stop the probe.
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate the allegations of fake qualifications at Fort Hare.
EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane denies bogus qualifications allegation; activates legal team
SIU to probe alleged degree and tender fraud at University of Fort Hare
Five in court for Fort Hare University murders, Bheki Cele expected to attend
ANC called on to probe all its public representatives with Fort Hare degrees
Degree saga haunts Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet
Mabuyane and other politicians have been implicated in the fake degrees scandal.
But Buhlungu said they will not allow the work of the SIU to be stopped as it wanted to unearth the rot in the Department of Public Administration at Fort Hare.
“The Presidential proclamation on the SIU and the (University of Fort Hare) is no indictment of the university’s academic project and the standing of our qualifications. The accreditation and quality of (Fort Hare’s) programmes have always been and remain beyond reproach. Instead, the proclamation targets very specific irregular practices at the Bhisho campus involving the department of public administration,” said Buhlungu.
He said the internal and external investigations are being conducted to understand what has happened at Fort Hare in the past.
“For this reason, we reaffirm our responsibility and legal obligation to work with law enforcement agencies. The university has therefore taken a decision to oppose the application to thwart the SIU investigation, and will defend the matter in the High Court,” said Buhlungu.
Current Affairs