‘Forward ever, backward never’: Mbalula calls for continued fight against state capture in Gordhan’s honour

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula paid tribute to Pravin Gordhan on Thursday at the Durban ICC, highlighting his perseverance, commitment, and integrity. According to Mbalula, Gordhan’s immense contributions to the country's governance, as well as his steadfast fight against corruption, leaves a lasting legacy that will resonate for generations to come.

"Gordhan was remarkable for his perseverance and firmness of purpose," Mbalula said. "Even in the face of adversity, he led a resolute charge against corruption and state capture." Gordhan’s leadership came at a time when the country needed it most, said Mbalula .

Known for his strong stance on governance, Gordhan’s decisions often provoked both admiration and debate, noted Mbalula. "Some may have differed with Gordhan's opinions and judgments, but no one could question his integrity. Once he took a position after careful deliberation, he held firm." Mbalula noted that Gordhan faced intense scrutiny from critics, many of whom Mbalula identified as "beneficiaries of the very state capture Gordhan fought against."

Yet, despite the push back, Gordhan remained resolute, said Mbalula. "For us who are living, we say: forward ever, backward never," Mbalula added, calling on South Africans to continue Gordhan’s battle against corruption. Mbalula acknowledged that Gordhan’s passing comes at a critical time for the nation.

"The beneficiaries of graft, greed, and state capture will never give up without a fight," he said. "Gordhan’s death leaves us with a monumental task—how to honour such a precious soul." As South Africa mourns this brave and charismatic leader, Mbalula emphasised that Gordhan’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who continue his work.

Moreover, Mbalula said the ANC, along with the nation, is deeply affected by this loss. "We of the ANC share in your grief," Mbalula expressed, addressing Gordhan’s family and loved ones. "We’ve come together not only to mourn but also to honour a revolutionary who dedicated his life to the liberation and betterment of South Africa." Mbalula said Gordhan’s impact on South Africa was profound, from his role in shaping the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to his unyielding stance against state capture.

"Gordhan planted his feet in our society as strongly as a baobab tree," Mbalula remarked, underscoring the depth of his contribution. "His absence will be difficult to fill,’’ he said. Gordhan was not just a public figure but also a deeply devoted family man.

His life was defined by simplicity, fairness, and a deep love for his country and its people. Mbalula painted a portrait of a humble man who, despite holding positions of great power, remained grounded in his principles. "Gordhan’s life was defined by a commitment to justice.

"In remembering him, we will recall the little things that defined him as a philanthropist and humanitarian,’’ he said. As the nation reflects on Gordhan’s legacy, Mbalula emphasised the importance of continuing the fight that Gordhan championed. "His name, reputation, and deeds of merit will remain engraved in our hearts and minds for generations to come," Mbalula said "We must not allow history to be erased by those with evil intentions."