Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters in Pietermaritzburg. File photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters.

The Jacob G. Zuma Foundation (JGZF) is looking for material for a book on the impact and influence of the former president on generations of ordinary South Africans and leaders. The foundation, in a statement, said they want to invite South Africans to submit a minimum of one page article for consideration in this envisaged book.

“Please share your stories and pictures on your interaction with the former president. You may have met him when he was a herdboy, or a young worker, a trade unionist, on Robben Island, or in uMkhonto Wesizwe as an underground operativ, or when he was head of ANC Intelligence,” the statement reads.

“You may have interacted with him when he was part of CODESA negotiations, served as MEC of KwaZulu Natal. Or you may have known him when he was deputy President and President of the ANC and the Republic South Africa.”

The foundation said it was keen on anyone who has interacted with the former president to get in touch with them.

“We look forward to receiving your stories, memories, insights, encounters and any other contribution to your success or development.

“We shall be pleased to receive your articles or submissions on how the former president impacted your life. We would also welcome any photographs you may want to share of your time with the former president.”

The foundation said submissions can be sent to [email protected] and the deadline for submissions for the first edition is 31 July 2019. Submissions must be accompanied by a one paragraph resume and contact details. The foundation said it reserves the right to select the final submissions for publication.

