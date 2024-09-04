Founding EFFSC president Mpho Morolane joins Zuma’s MK Party

Just a few hours after announcing that he is dumping the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), former EFFSC founding president Mpho Morolane, has revealed that he has joined the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). The former EFF Student Command member, who sat in the EFF’s central command team, submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday morning to EFF secretary general Marshal Dlamini.

In the letter that he has uploaded on his social media accounts, he pointed out that he decided to pursue a different path in his political career - he was clearly referring to the MKP. Taking to his X account, Morolane posted two pictures, in which he can be seen dressed in Jacob Zuma’s MKP attire. “A conscious decision taken to pursue the liberation of African people. @MkhontoweSizwex is my new political home.✊🏿,” he captained his post.

After announcing that he is joining the spears of the MK party, many X users congratulated him for his political move. Moralane followed the footsteps of EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi, who swapped their red berets for the spears of the MKP. After Shivambu dumped the red berets last month to join the MKP, he was later announced as part of the party’s new high command structure, which is responsible for making the highest decisions within the party.

Few minutes after Morolane announced that he joined the MK party, Shivambu reposted his post on X, and penned a message to welcome him to the party. “Welcome Cde Mpho Morolane to @MkhontoweSizwex! Your genuine and legitimate passion for the liberation of the black majority and Africans in particular can never be doubted. You’ve always been on the side of the people! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿,” he wrote. Morolane’s departure from the EFF follows a decade-long affiliation with the party, during which he played a pivotal role serving as the president of the student command.