Port Elizabeth - Four African National Congress (ANC) council members in the Mnquma Local Municipality in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape have been suspended by the party's Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC).

In a statement on Friday, the committee's chairperson Thokozile Sokanyile said that the four members were found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute and contravening rules of the party's constitution.

The charges against the four were brought by the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

Former executive mayor Ndyebo Skelenge, Zibuthe Mnqwazi, Zakhele Mkiva and Luxolo Mngandela were found to have sowed divisions in the council after the ANC's Provincial Executive Committee decided to deploy Thabo Matiwane as the new mayor in March.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Eastern Cape welcomed the committee's decision, adding that the party would not tolerate ill-disciplined behaviour. The party said that it condemned any behaviour that contravened the ANC constitution .

"We would use every opportunity available to encourage members to live and breath the values and culture of the movement."

The ANC further called upon its members to respect the decisions of the PDC.

