CAPE TOWN - Former South African Airways Technical head of procurement Nontsasa Memela on Wednesday concluded four days of testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry, insisting that she had done nothing wrong.
Memela held firm throughout her testimony that there was nothing untoward about visiting a bidder and accepting a large donation towards the purchase price of her home from said company's affiliate.
“There is nowhere I influenced the decision to award the contract to AAR and JM Aviation and there is nowhere I ever influenced any decision by any department at SAAT to pay [the two companies]," she said on Wednesday, before being congratulated by her lawyer on a "superb" performance on the witness stand.
Her testimony included the suggestion that she faced graft allegations because she sought to implement a transformation agenda, and that this was compounded by a general perception that when a black executive talks to a black businessman there was corruption involved.
Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr's questioning of Memela centred on contact, notably a visit replete with private jets and limousines, to a US-based bidder that eventually won a R1.2 billion contract to supply components to SAAT, while the tender process was still under way.