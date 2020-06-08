Four Prasa senior officials fired for involvement in procurement irregularities

Johannesburg - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has dismissed four senior officials after they were found guilty of procurement irregularities.

Prasa said the four senior officials were attached to the state owned enterprises protection services department.

Prasa’s administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said the dismissals followed a disciplinary inquiry after allegations of impropriety surfaced around the awarding of security related tenders.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the dismissals were “yet another important milestone in the clean-up of” the state owned passenger rail service.

“Among Mr Mpondo’s priorities, as determined by Transport Minister Mr Fikile Mbalula, is consequence management.

“At the time Mr Mbalula characterised Prasa as a broken business, following years of maladministration and other malfeasance, especially in Supply Chain Management and the Protection Services departments,” he said.

“The wrongdoing was also highlighted in the ‘Derailed’ report by the Office of the Public Protector a few years ago.

“The irregularities in respect of the procurement of security services date back to 2009.

“On Friday 5th June 2020, the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry handed down his ruling on a sanction of summary dismissal against all four of the senior officials,” said Mgitywa.

Prasa said the chairperson of the disciplinary found the four senior officials had violated their responsibilities, which were to maintain the state company’s supply chain management system remained fair, equitable; transparent; competitive and cost effective procurement system.

“The malfeasance in Supply Chain Management and the Protection Services departments has undermined Prasa’s ability to ensure the protection of its infrastructure, which is critical to the proper functioning of our passenger rail system.

“Prasa will continue to address the problem of irregular procurement through capacitation of employees for better understanding of the processes as well as through consequence management, as today’s action demonstrates.

“We will leave no stone unturned as we root out corruption and non-compliance at Prasa,” said Mpondo.

IOL