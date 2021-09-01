Four South Africans still stuck in Afghanistan after 30 were evacuated, says Naledi Pandor

Cape Town - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says four South Africans were stuck in Afghanistan after 30 were evacuated by Western powers. Pandor said the four South Africans remaining in Afghanistan were awaiting evacuation by their employers.

Thousands of Afghans and foreigners were evacuated by the US, the UK and other Western countries over the last two weeks after the Taliban seized power. This had led to frantic measures by foreign powers to evacuate thousands of people at Kabul airport. There was an explosion at the airport last week where more than 170 Afghans and 13 US soldiers were killed.

Isis-K has claimed responsibility for the attack. IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa wanted to know if there were any South Africans still stuck in Kabul. “Yes, there were 34 South Africans present in Afghanistan according to the reports from the South African High Commission in Pakistan. Thirty (30) South Africans managed to leave Kabul on evacuation flights arranged by the relevant employers who utilised the United States of America and the United Kingdom evacuation flights. The remaining four South African citizens await evacuation arrangements by the employers,” said Pandor.