Johannesburg - Former director-general in the presidency Frank Chikane has supported certain aspects of Themba Maseko’s evidence relating to his meeting with a Gupta brother.
Chikane took the stand at the inquiry on Tuesday.
When Maseko appeared last year he told the inquiry how he was called by a Gupta brother who sought assistance as the family wanted access to the GCIS’ R600 million advertising budget. He had alleged that former president Jacob Zuma called him to meet with the Guptas and “help them”.
Chikane said he had spoken to Maseko in 2010 where he told him about his worry that he was being asked, by Zuma, to meet with the Guptas. Maseko was concerned that he would be asked to do something irregular.
Chikane said he was surprised by Maseko’s concerns, but he advised him to do as Zuma had requested as he could be charged if he did not do as instructed.