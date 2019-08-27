Former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson faces charges of fraud. Picture: African News Agency/ANA

Rustenburg - Former North West finance member of the executive council (MEC) Wendy Nelson, who is facing charges of fraud has approached the Integrity Commission of the African National Congress, the Interim Provincial Working Committee (IPWC) in the province said on Tuesday. "The Interim Provincial Working Committee welcomes the decision taken by Cde Wendy Nelson to approach the Integrity Commission with the aim of taking the movement into confidence on her criminal charges," provincial spokesperson Kenny Morolong said.

He explained that the 54th national conference resolution demanded that every member accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices should account to the Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes.

"Cde Wendy has notified the Interim Provincial leadership that consistent with the latter resolution, she has accordingly approached the Integrity Commission," he said.

"The IPWC urges structures of the ANC, members and supporters to allow the movement to appropriately ventilate this matter. We reiterate our confidence in the ability of the criminal justice system to expeditiously dispense justice on this matter, without fear or favour."

Nelson, 57, was arrested on August 23 by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in connection with allegations of an irregular appointment of a senior official in the health department in 2014.

She was released on bail of R20 000 and the case against her was postponed to September 6, for further investigation.

Meanwhile the head of the department of health in North West, Thabo Lekalakala handed himself over to the Hawks on Monday. He is facing a charge of fraud relating to his appointment and he was granted bail of R20,000. He is expected to appear in court on September 6, with Nelson.

