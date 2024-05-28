Free coffee and doughnuts - here’s what Durban voters can get for free on voting day

As people feel the excitement building towards the big election day, businesses are also joining in by offering freebies. Restaurants will be rewarding people for having their say at the polls by offering them free items or deals on certain food items and drinks.

Here is a look at places in Durban that will reward you for casting your vote. Wimpy In a post on Instagram, Wimpy stated that they will be offering free coffee for every voter on election day. Later on when replying to a comment on the post, the restaurant said people can get a free cup of a regular coffee or a regular hot chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimpy South Africa (@wimpy_sa) Krispy Kreme Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme will giving an original glazed doughnut to customers who show them their inked finger. The offer is only available on Wednesday, May 29, at Krispy Kreme stores, as well as Checkers full experience stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme South Africa (@krispykreme_za) Spur Spur restaurants will be giving people free coffee on election day. The restaurant said that people who flash their inked voting thumb mark at Spur on election day get a free coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spur Steak Ranches (@spursteakranches) Neighbourhood The Neighbourhood, a restaurant in La Lucia, Durban, will be offering people specials on wine and beer on election day if they show their inked voting thumb.