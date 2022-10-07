‘Free man’ Jacob Zuma consumed by emotions after completing sentence

Pretoria – Former president Jacob Zuma says he is consumed with emotions after he became a free man once more, after completing his 15 months’ sentence. Zuma was handed a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court in July 2021 by the Constitutional Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

He spent two months behind bars at the Escourt Correctional Centre, and then spent most of his sentence at his Nkandla household, after former prisons boss Arthur Fraser granted him medical parole. “It is a day of mixed emotions… I am relieved to be free again to walk around and do whatever I want to do without restrictions and having to seek permission, in the same manner that I felt in 1973 when I was released from Robben Island,” said Zuma. “Only this time, I am also filled with sadness. It was the first time ever that the Constitutional Court sentenced any person to a term of imprisonment, without the benefit of a trial. I never expected this to happen during the freedom and democracy we fought so hard to attain.”

The Department of Correctional Services made the announcement that Zuma had been released from its system after serving his 15 months’ prison sentence for contempt of court on Thursday. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “He (Zuma) was subsequently placed on medical parole on September 5, 2021 due to the seriousness of his medical condition. “At the time, he had served two months’ behind bars. Medical parole placement meant that Mr Zuma was to serve the remainder of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The former president has also acknowledged that there are a number of people who have gone through “a lot of hardship due to speaking out about my unjust and cruel incarceration”. He further expressed his gratitude to them for “their fight for human dignity and justice, which are among the values and principles we all fought for as we struggled to liberate this country”. “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to South Africans from all walks of life for the unwavering support and love during a most difficult and trying period.

Story continues below Advertisement