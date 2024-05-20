Independent Online
Monday, May 20, 2024

‘Free PR’ MK Party happy over ConCourt’s decision over Jacob Zuma

The IEC filed an urgent application to oppose Zuma’s inclusion on the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s parliamentary list. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspaper

The IEC filed an urgent application to oppose Zuma’s inclusion on the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s parliamentary list. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspaper

Published 6m ago

On Monday, the Constitutional Court overruled the Electoral Court’s decision, ruling that former President Jacob Zuma, while being able to be on the ballot paper, cannot contest a parliamentary seat in the May 29 general elections.

This comes after the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) filed an urgent application to oppose Zuma’s inclusion on the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s parliamentary list.

This is what South African netizens (internet users) had to say on the matter:

“Thina (we) as the MK Party…We are still here,” posted Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on X (Twitter) along with a video of the political party’s staunch supporters singing at a packed stadium.

“There are people who seriously believe that he will be the president of the country after May 29. The majority of them in fact two thirds of MK party member. I wonder what will happen. It is interesting,” wrote Sibusiso Cele.

“The ConCourt ruling on President Jacob Zuma not being eligible to return to Parliament as an MP is a useless one. I don’t think Zuma had the intentions of returning to Parliament, what he's more interested in is people voting for MK Party to have constituencies in Parliament,” wrote Lassy Laden.

Azania commented, “Thina (we) we are more than happy Zuma is the leader and the face of MK Party. That’s all that matters.”

“Good ruling by ConCourt. #IEC is NOT competent, should have stopped Zuma and MK Party in the beginning,” said an X user going by JDP_53.

“The MK Party is a tribalist party and I hate the MK Party so obviously I'll hate tribalism..Must I dumb it down for you or must I draw pictures for you because it seems like you are looking in the mirror,” responded an X user by the handle, DecideDied.

“This is how the corrupt convicted fraudster and raci*t benefactor of Jacob Zuma, Louis Liebenberg entered the MK Party manifesto launch in Orlando Stadium on Saturday. In a whites only bus.They were then given a private box so as to not mix with black people.

“Louis recently confirmed on Facebook via his ‘address to the nation’ that he gave Jacob Zuma R20 MILLION for MK Party. This is Jacob Zuma for you, shamelessly being funded by criminals, fraudsters and raci*ts. We remind you over and over again, MK PARTY IS NOTHING BUT A CRIMINAL,“ said Goolammv.

Alba Mokopane, “Papa Penny is just parody like Zuma. I am not surprised he joined MK Party.”

“MK Party is going to waste people’s votes for nothing. This country can't be led by a spoilt girl and a domkop (dumb persom) like Duduzile Zuma. We are not picking football clubs here but a ruling party which will impact our live hoods,” said Sbuddah Mlangeni.

IOL News

MK PartyIECJohannesburgJacob ZumaPoliticsElectionselections 2024Election CampaignsLawConstitutional CourtConstitutionElections 2024