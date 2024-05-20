‘Free PR’ MK Party happy over ConCourt’s decision over Jacob Zuma

On Monday, the Constitutional Court overruled the Electoral Court’s decision, ruling that former President Jacob Zuma, while being able to be on the ballot paper, cannot contest a parliamentary seat in the May 29 general elections. This comes after the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) filed an urgent application to oppose Zuma’s inclusion on the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s parliamentary list.

This is what South African netizens (internet users) had to say on the matter: “Thina (we) as the MK Party…We are still here,” posted Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on X (Twitter) along with a video of the political party’s staunch supporters singing at a packed stadium. Thina As The MK Party…We Are Still Here pic.twitter.com/aSl0SuKitc — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) May 20, 2024 “There are people who seriously believe that he will be the president of the country after May 29. The majority of them in fact two thirds of MK party member. I wonder what will happen. It is interesting,” wrote Sibusiso Cele.

There are people who seriously believe that he will be thepresident of the country after May 29.The majority of them infact two thirds of MK party members I wonder what will happen to https://t.co/ultE0sLQnh is interesting — Sibusiso Cele (@Sibusis99106958) May 20, 2024 “The ConCourt ruling on President Jacob Zuma not being eligible to return to Parliament as an MP is a useless one. I don’t think Zuma had the intentions of returning to Parliament, what he's more interested in is people voting for MK Party to have constituencies in Parliament,” wrote Lassy Laden. The Concourt ruling on President Jacob Zuma not being eligible to return to Parliament as an MP is a useless one. I don't think Zuma had the intentions of returning to Parliament, what he's more interested in is people voting for Mk Party to have constituencies in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/ZIAwxIwXkU — Lassy 🗑 Laden (@AHT_YssY) May 20, 2024 Azania commented, “Thina (we) we are more than happy Zuma is the leader and the face of MK Party. That’s all that matters.” Thina we are more than happy Zuma is the Leader and the face of MK Party.



That’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/UwOqeKR84m — Azania (@azania1023) May 20, 2024 “Good ruling by ConCourt. #IEC is NOT competent, should have stopped Zuma and MK Party in the beginning,” said an X user going by JDP_53.

Good ruling by ConCourt. #IEC is NOT competent, should have stopped Zuma & MK Party in the beginning. https://t.co/FxXkZkv1s2 — JDP_53 (@JDP_53) May 20, 2024 “The MK Party is a tribalist party and I hate the MK Party so obviously I'll hate tribalism..Must I dumb it down for you or must I draw pictures for you because it seems like you are looking in the mirror,” responded an X user by the handle, DecideDied. The MK Party is a tribalist party and I hate the MK Party so obviously I'll hate tribalism.



Must I dumb it down for you or must I draw pictures for you because it seems like you are looking in the mirror. — DecideDied (@DecideDied) May 20, 2024 “This is how the corrupt convicted fraudster and raci*t benefactor of Jacob Zuma, Louis Liebenberg entered the MK Party manifesto launch in Orlando Stadium on Saturday. In a whites only bus.They were then given a private box so as to not mix with black people. “Louis recently confirmed on Facebook via his ‘address to the nation’ that he gave Jacob Zuma R20 MILLION for MK Party. This is Jacob Zuma for you, shamelessly being funded by criminals, fraudsters and raci*ts. We remind you over and over again, MK PARTY IS NOTHING BUT A CRIMINAL,“ said Goolammv.