Free State, Gauteng and Western Cape highest in SAPS misconduct

Cape Town - The South African Police Service has for the current financial year probed 3 401 disciplinary cases involving 4 438 of its members.

These cases range from corruption, rape in police custody, rape by a police officer, torture and assault, death in police custody and deaths as a result of police action to name a few.

The SAPS updated the committee on the status of discipline management, the reported cases of misconduct, the progress thereof and the impact of discipline on the conduct of employees.

Divisional Commissioner for the Human Resource Management, Lt Gen Lineo Ntshiea, said of the 3 401 cases, 271 officers have been suspended and 167 police officials have been dismissed. “We’ve managed to finalise 1 935 cases and 1 466 cases are still pending.”

Ntshiea said the police service received 686 recommendations from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate of which 12 members were suspended and 22 were dismissed.

“We finalised 469 of these cases and 217 of these cases are still pending.”

Of the 4 438 police officials, Ntshiea provided a breakdown of the ranks.

“We see the constables are the highest with 1 454 cases followed by the sergeants with 1 379, warrant officers at 699, public service administration employees at 341 and captains at 292.”

In addition, 146 lieutenant-colonels faced disciplinary action including 69 colonels, 44 brigadiers, 13 major-generals and one lieutenant-general.

With the Ipid recommended cases, Ntshiea said the 686 cases involved 1 270 employees with the ranks as follows: one major-general, two brigadiers, six colonels, 24 lieutenant-colonels, 50 captains, 139 warrant officers, 404 sergeants and 644 constables.

“The top three provinces which show the highest number of misconduct are Free State, Gauteng and Western Cape,” said Ntshiea.

The crime intelligence, visible policing and forensic service divisions reported the highest number of cases.

