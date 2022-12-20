Free State gives the ANC another Secretary-General

Newly-elected ANC secretary-general, and outgoing Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has emphasised that the Free State is also represented in the top echelons of the ANC. "(You say) the Top 7 is dominated by Gauteng? I don't know what that means....I am from the Free State. I also came here in Gauteng because of the ANC mission but home is the Free State. I come from Botshabelo - L Section... My late mother stayed in Bloemfontein. My origin is Botshabelo. I come from that big township - the third largest in the country but before I got to that township I came from the farm. So I'm a farm boy ... I was born on a farm outside Bloemfontein..."

He made the remarks on Monday night, hours after results of the ANC's top seven were announced. He was responding to a media question about representation in the party. Mbalula replaces Ace Magashule who was suspended from the ANC in May 2021 over charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money-laundering for his alleged role in the Free State asbestos audit scandal.

Several attempts to appeal his suspension failed with the Constitutional Court in August this year dismissing his application to revoke an earlier court decision to uphold his suspension. Despite Mbalula’s assertions, Gauteng has seemingly dominated with four of the top 7 ANC leaders originating from Gauteng. President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa was born in Chiawelo, Soweto, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane hails from Kagiso, east of Johannesburg, treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa from Atteridgeville and deputy President Paul Mashatile grew up in Alexandra township and cultivated his political career from there.

The ANC's top seven leadership as elected at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on Monday. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Speaking of the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, Mbalula said: "Mantashe is from the Eastern Cape as the national chair and is a migrant worker who came to work here in the mines and happens to stay in Boksburg but he is from the EC... Maropene is from Limpopo." Read more on ANC Top 7 leadership.