Free State police MEC denied entry to court where Ace Magashule appears after scuffle with cops

Bloemfontein – The Free State MEC for Police, Roads and Transport Sam Mashinini and several senior party officials have been denied entry to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Mashinini and the other officials were caught up in an ugly scuffle with the police as he tried to enter the main entrance to the court ahead of Ace Magashule’s appearance on fraud and corruption charges. He had to use the back entrance to gain entry, but the other senior members, including former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, were ejected. An angry Mahumapelo told journalists that the police could do their work without being violent. “There's no police leadership here,” said Mahumapelo.

“Instead of being persuasive and directing people, they are being violent. That's not how it should be done,” he added.

The National Prosecuting Authority said on earlier on Friday that Magashule handed himself over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Bloemfontein after a warrant of arrest was issued for him on corruption charges.

NPA spokesman Sipho Ngwema said Magashule presented himself considerably earlier than 10 am, the time agreed with his lawyers.

Security remained tight outside the court.

Supporters of @MYANC secretary-general #AceMagashule outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court ahead of his much-anticipated court appearance on Friday morning.

📹 Timothy Bernard / @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/MYgN77GSal — IOL News (@IOL) November 13, 2020

The police have barricaded roads with barbed-wire leading to the court and only individuals carrying permits have been allowed to enter the vicinity of the court precinct.

Many have been left to sing struggle songs in reference to Magashule outside the court to show support.

African News Agency (ANA)